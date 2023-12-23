Gujarat Introduces Bhagavad Gita Textbook Into School Curriculum For Moral Education

Bhagavad Gita |

The Gujarat government has launched a supplementary textbook on the Bhagavad Gita to foster a connection between students and India’s cultural heritage. This textbook will be incorporated into the curriculum for classes 6 to 8, beginning with the next academic year. Gujarat’s Minister of State for Education, Praful Pansheriya, said on Friday that this decision aligns with the principles of the National Education Policy introduced by the Union government three years ago.

Integrating Bhagavad Gita for Cultural Enrichment and Values

The State Education Department has decided to include the spiritual principles and values from the ‘Shrimad Bhagavad Gita’ as a supplementary textbook within the curriculum of classes 6 to 8, Pansheriya added on his social media post.

Expressing gratitude of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for this decision, the Gujarat Education Minister emphasised that this academic move, students would develop a sense of pride and a stronger connection to India’s rich, diverse, ancient culture and knowledge traditions as conveyed through the teaching of the Bhagavad Gita.

He also highlighted that the supplementary textbook, based on the revered scripture, would instill moral values among students. He mentioned that this textbook, the first part intended for classes 6 to 8, would soon be distributed to schools nationwide. Two additional part for students of classes 9 to 12 are also in the works.

Pansheriya said, “This decision, taken under the ‘National Education Policy 2020’ under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, will play an important role in improving values among students.” In March 2022, the Gujarat government had announced in the state Assembly that the Bhagavad Gita would become a part of the school syllabus for classes 6 to 12 throughout the state.

This decision aimed to align with the NEP 2020, which emphasises introducing both modern and ancient culture, traditions and knowledge systems to help students develop a sense of pride.