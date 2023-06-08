Gujarat GSEB Class 12th General Supplementary Exam Registration Starts At gseb.org

Gujarat GSEB class 12th general supplementary exam registration | ANI (Representational Pic)

New Delhi: The Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB) has begin the Gujarat class 12th supplementary exam 2023 registration process for the general stream. Those students who have failed in one or two subjects in the GSEB Class 12th result 2023 can appear in the supplementary exam. The GSEB 12th supplementary exam 2023 application link is available at gseb.org.

Schools have to apply online for the supplementary examination 2023 from the board websites, gseb.org or hscgenpurakreg.gseb.org. The application process and fee payment process will have to be done by the school through online mode only.

The last date to fill the Application form for the GSEB 12th supplementary exam 2023 general is June 14 (5 PM).

The government has exempted female and disabled candidates from paying the examination fee.

The supplementary exams for GSEB Class 12 are scheduled tentatively for June. The Gujarat board will announce the GSEB 12th class result 2023 for compartment exams in July 2023 for the general stream. Students can access the Gujarat board 12th result 2023 GSEB for compartment exams using the same method as the annual result.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) declared the Class 12 arts and commerce stream results 2023 on May 31. This year, the overall pass percentage of the GSEB HSC general stream regular students is at 73.27%.