Gujarat GSEB Class 12 results: 73.27% pass board exam; scores out at gseb.org

GSEB 12th Result 2023 | ANI (representational)

GSEB Results 2023: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the GSEB HSC 2023 results fir Class 12 Arts and Commerce on the GSEB's official website, gseb.org.

A total of 73.27 percent of pupils passed the exams. 349792 of the 477392 students who took the examinations passed. The pass rate for male applicants in the GSEB HSC general stream is 67.03 percent while the female candidates' pass percentage has also dipped to 80.39 percent. The board has already issued the Gujarat HSC Science exam results on May 2.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has established a minimum mark requirement for pupils to pass the exams. To pass the Gujarat 12th Arts, Commerce exam 2023, students must get a minimum of 33% in each subject, according to the criteria stated.

Last year, out of the 3,35,145 students who took the GSEB 12th arts and commerce exam, 2,91,287 passed, for a total pass percentage of 86.91%.

How to download the GSEB Class 12 results: