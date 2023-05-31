 Gujarat GSEB Class 12 results: 73.27% pass board exam; scores out at gseb.org
Gujarat GSEB Class 12 results: 73.27% pass board exam; scores out at gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has established a minimum mark requirement for pupils to pass the exams. To pass the Gujarat 12th Arts, Commerce exam 2023, students must get a minimum of 33% in each subject, according to the criteria stated.

Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
GSEB 12th Result 2023 | ANI (representational)

GSEB Results 2023: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the GSEB HSC 2023 results fir Class 12 Arts and Commerce on the GSEB's official website, gseb.org.

A total of 73.27 percent of pupils passed the exams. 349792 of the 477392 students who took the examinations passed. The pass rate for male applicants in the GSEB HSC general stream is 67.03 percent while the female candidates' pass percentage has also dipped to 80.39 percent. The board has already issued the Gujarat HSC Science exam results on May 2.

Gujarat GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2023 out at gseb.org; 64.62% students pass
Last year, out of the 3,35,145 students who took the GSEB 12th arts and commerce exam, 2,91,287 passed, for a total pass percentage of 86.91%.

How to download the GSEB Class 12 results:

  1. Navigate to the GSEB's official website at gseb.org.

  2. On the home page, click the GSEB Gujarat HSC 12th Results 2023 for Arts, Commerce link.

  3. Enter your login information and click the submit button.

  4. Your findings will appear on the screen.

  5. Examine the results and save the page.

  6. Make a hard copy for future reference.

