Gujarat Govt Reduces MBBS Course Fees By Up To 80% In 13 State-Run Colleges

In a recent development, the fees for the MBBS medical courses in Gujarat have been reduced by the government for medical colleges after the recent hike. As a big relief to the medical aspirants, the course fees have been reduced in 13 medical colleges under the state-run Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) in the state.

The management quota fee was reduced from Rs 17 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, representing a reduction of 62.5% and 80%, respectively, from the previous fee of Rs 5.5 lakh for the government quota and Rs 3.75 lakh for the management quota. The 2024–2025 medical academic year will see the implementation of the new fee schedule, reported PTI.

The state government reportedly sent out a notice last month regarding fee increases at GMERS colleges for 2024–2025 (PTI). Upset MBBS applicants and political parties organized a protest in response to the fee increase. Protests against the hike had been organised by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and the Gujarat Congress had threatened to cause a commotion if the government did not reverse its decision. The government's most recent decision was made in response to the student protest.

State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel stated that the decision was made during a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar. According to PTI, Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar that the state government had reduced the cost for 2,100 MBBS seats in 13 GMERS colleges out of concern for the students.

According to the notification, the annual fee for management quota seats increased from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh, while the annual fee for government quota seats increased from Rs 3.3 lakh to Rs 5.5 lakh.