Gujarat Board 10th result out, know how to check marks at gseb.org | IStock images

On Monday, June 6, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) announced the results of the Secondary School Certificate (Class 10) exam 2022. On the official website, the GSEB 10th result 2022 is now available.

To obtain the SSC provisional score card, students must enter their six-digit seat number.

Go to the official website- gseb.org Select the 'GSEB SSC result 2022' link Enter your six digit seat number. Download SSC score card, take a print out for future use.