Guide to Access UPSSSC PET Result: Check Final Key And Scores

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has completed the objection window for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET 2023) and is now gearing up to release the final answer key and results. Here's a quick guide on where and how to check your scores.

Key Dates:

Objection Window Closure: The objection window for the preliminary answer key closed on November 15, 2023.

Review and Revision: The UPSSSC is currently reviewing the feedback and suggestions submitted by candidates. If valid claims are identified, changes will be made to the answer keys, and final versions will be revised accordingly.

Exam Date: The UPSSSC PET 2023 was conducted on October 28 and 29.

Provisional Answer Key Release: The provisional answer key was released on November 6.

How to Check UPSSSC PET 2023 Results:

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.

Navigate to the Relevant Section: Look for the UPSSSC PET revised answer key or result link on the homepage.

Login: Enter the required details, such as registration number and password, to access your account.

Check and Download: Once logged in, check your result or final answer key. If satisfied, download the document for future reference.

Candidates stay updated on the official website for any announcements regarding the release of the final answer key and results.

