GTU Result 2025 Declared; Here's How To Download

GTU Result 2025 Declared | gturesults.in

GTU Result 2025: Gujarat Technological University (GTU) announced the Winter Session 2025 results for several undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The results can be accessed online on the official GTU result portal at gturesults.in. Students who took the December 2025 semester tests can view their results by logging in with their enrolment number, seat number, and password.

GTU Result 2025: How to download?

To download the GTU Result 2025, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of GTU results at gturesults.in.

Step 2: After this, click on the relevant course and semester result link

Step 3: Next, enter the details such as enrollment number, seat number, & password and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the GTU Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the GTU Result 2025 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to check the GTU Result 2025

Note: Applicants are recommended to thoroughly review all details provided in the results. In the event of a discrepancy, students should apply for re-checking or re-assessment by the university's deadline.

GTU Result 2025: Re-checking and re-assessment

GTU has opened the online window for re-checking and re-assessment applications for eligible courses. The last date to apply for BE Semester 7 (Regular and Remedial) is January 15, 2026, while the deadline for MBA, BPH, IC, BH, and BA courses is January 12, 2026. Students seeking re-evaluation should ensure they submit their applications before these deadlines.

GTU Result 2025: List of courses and semesters

GTU has released the results for multiple courses and semesters. The results announced include BE Sem 7 (Regular and Remedial), MBA Sem 4 (Remedial), BPH Sem 6 and 7 (Regular and Remedial), IC Sem 5 (Regular and Remedial), BH Sem 6 (Remedial), BA Sem 7 (Regular), and DV Sem 3, 4, and 5 (Regular and Remedial).