GSEB HSC 2022 Result tomorrow; learn more at gseb.org

Gujarat: GSEB HSC Result 2022 date and time has been released by the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The results are to be announced tomorrow – June 4, 2022. Candidates can check their score online at 8 am tomorrow on gseb.org.

Taking to his twitter account, Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani announced that the GSEB HSC Class 12th general stream, vocational stream, U.U.B. stream and Sanskrit medium examination of March-April 2022 will be published on June 4, 2022 at 08:00 am.

The GSEB HSC General Stream Result would be made available on the official website of the Gujarat Board GSEB on - gseb.org.in.

To check their scores:

Students must enter their exam roll number to login and view their GSEB HSC General Result 2022 for the Arts and Commerce Streams. Download and print the results for future reference