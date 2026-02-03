GPSC Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 279 Posts Underway; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

GPSC Recruitment 2026 | gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Recruitment 2026: The registration process for 279 Class-1 and Class-2 government positions across various departments is underway by the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC). Applicants can apply on the official website of GPSC and OJAS at gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill 279 posts across various departments, such as the Sports Authority of Gujarat, the New Municipal Corporation and other departments.

GPSC Recruitment 2026: Salary structure

Those chosen will get salaries in accordance with the 7th Pay Commission. The salary range for the Assistant Engineer is Rs. 44,900 to Rs. 1,42,400. Applicants are eligible for a variety of allowances in addition to their income, including Travel Allowance (TA), Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and other benefits.

Check the official notifications here

GPSC Recruitment 2026: Important dates

As per the schedule, the notification will be released on January 31, 2026, and the online application process will begin the same day at 1:00 PM. Candidates can apply online until February 16, 2026, up to 11:59 PM, while the last date for fee payment through post is February 17, 2026. The preliminary test is scheduled for April 26, 2026, and the result date will be announced later by the GPSC.

GPSC Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection procedure for Assistant Engineer, Town Planner, and other positions will be completed in three phases. The examinations are divided into three parts: preliminary, main, and interview. The mains exam will be held only for the Class 1 and 2 Admin positions.

GPSC Recruitment 2026: Application fees

The application fee is ₹100 for candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories, while reserved category candidates of Gujarat, including SC, ST, PwD, and ex-servicemen, are exempted from paying any fee. Candidates can pay the fee either online or offline. Online payments can be made through credit card, debit card, internet banking, or UPI, whereas offline payments can be done via post, which will include applicable postal or service charges. Reserved category candidates from other states, however, are required to pay the prescribed fee.