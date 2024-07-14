GPAT 2024 Scorecards Expected Today On natboard.edu.in

Pixabay

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to announce the release of the scorecards for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2024 today, July 14. Candidates who appeared for the GPAT 2024 can access their scorecards online once they are released.

According to the NBEMS said in the result notification, “The result of GPAT-2024 indicating the scores obtained by the candidates and GPAT-2024 Rank has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS websites https://natboard.edu.in/ and https://nbe.edu.in/... individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in GPAT-2024 can be downloaded from the NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 14th July, 2024” .

Key dates:

Admit Card Release Date: June 3

Exam Date: June 8

Result: July 14

Website:

natboard.edu.in

nbe.edu.in

How to Check GPAT 2024 Scorecards:

Step 1: Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Look for the GPAT 2024 exam section.

Step 3: Locate and click on the scorecard download link.

Step 4: Enter your roll number or application ID as required.

Step 5: Review your scorecard details and download it for future reference.

For any queries or clarifications related to the examination process, candidates can reach out to NBEMS through the following channels, 011-45593000 or https://natboard.edu.in/contact-us/.