Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) CGL Preliminary Exam Results OUT!

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Results 2024 | Representative Image

The results for the Odisha Staff Selection Commission's (OSSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) preliminary exam 2024 have officially been released. The candidates who appeared for the said preliminary exam can now check their results from the OSSC's official website at ossc.gov.in. The results have been made available in PDF format. The candidates can also check their results by clicking here. The Provisionally Shortlisted List of 2763 Candidates for the 2023 Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination Main Written Exam, arranged in Roll Number Order.

A provisional shortlist of candidates has been created for the Main Written Examination of the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination - 2023 based on their performance in the preliminary examination on June 23, 2024. In the preliminary exam, final candidate selection was determined by document verification, performance in the computer skill test, mathematics test, and main written examination.

On the Commission's website, www.ossc.gov.in, a detailed timetable for the Main Written Examination will shortly be released. Visit the OSSC website to view the shortlisted candidates' list and additional details.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Students need to enter their login details, such as registration and roll numbers, in order to check their results. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.