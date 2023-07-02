GPAT 2023: Result Released on gpat.nta.nic.in, Details Inside

GPAT 2021: Pharmacy entrance result released on gpat.nta.nic.in | FPJ

Nation Testing Agency (NTA) has announced results of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website - gpat.nta.nic.in in order to check the results. Students have to enter their credentials (application number, date of birth, and security pin).

According to data, a total number of 68,439 candidates registered and 62,275 candidates appeared in the GPAT 2023 examination. NTA GPAT 2023 results has been declared in the form of a scorecard and will mention the candidate's personal details such as - scores obtained (out of 500), percentile, cutoff, and other details.

Steps to check NTA GPAT Results 2023:

Go to gpat.nta.nic.in. Now go to the result tab. Enter your application number, date of birth and login. Check and download your result.

“For any clarification regarding the result, candidates can get in touch with the NTA Helpdesk at 011 – 40759000/69227700 or write to NTA at gpat@nta.ac.in,” NTA said in the result notice.

Furthermore, The Pharmacy entrance examination was held on May 22 in CBT mode at 221 centres located in 116 cities. To qualify for the GPAT M.Pharm entrance exam, GPAT cutoff marks must be obtained. The GPAT previous year cut-off for the General category is 148 marks.

On the basis of the cutoff and NTA GPAT 2023 result, the NTA will prepare the merit list. GPAT merit list 2023 will mention the names, marks, and NTA GPAT 2023 rank of the candidates. Based on the GPAT result, the qualified candidates will be called for counselling process in 800 participating institutes.