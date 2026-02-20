 'Govt To Take Steps Over Girl’s Suicide After Being Denied Entry To Exam Hall Due To Delay': Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar
Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar said the department will take cognisance of a Class 10 girl’s reported suicide in Patna after she was allegedly denied entry to an exam hall for arriving 10 minutes late. Former CM Rabri Devi demanded strict action and questioned the state’s law and order.

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 01:24 PM IST
Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar | X @sunilkbv

Patna: Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar on Thursday said that his department will take cognisance of the reported suicide of a class 10 girl in Patna’s Masaurhi locality after she was allegedly denied entry in the exam hall as she appeared late by 10 minutes.

The incident took place on Tuesday.

Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, speaking during a protest staged outside the Bihar Legislative Council, had demanded strict action against the individual who denied entry to the girl.

Speaking outside the assembly, Kumar said, “As I go to my office from here, I will definitely take cognisance of this case.” On being asked whether the education department will exercise leniency in cases of marginal delays, he said that the government will take “whatever appropriate action is required in the interest of students.” Earlier in the day, Rabri Devi said, “The law and order is in a dismal state. When a daughter reached the exam hall only slightly late, she was not allowed to take the exam. As a result, she died by suicide by jumping off a train.” The leader of the opposition in the Council asserted that the girl should have been allowed to take the exam.

FPJ Shorts
CPI(ML) Liberation MLC Shashi Yadav also highlighted the incident inside the Legislative Council during the question hour.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

