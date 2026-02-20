 BPSC Issues ASO Main Exam 2026 Admit Card At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Exam On February 27 In Two Shifts
BPSC Issues ASO Main Exam 2026 Admit Card At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Exam On February 27 In Two Shifts

BPSC has released the ASO Mains Admit Card 2026 on its official website. The exam will be held on February 27, 2026, in two shifts. Candidates who cleared prelims can download their hall ticket using login details.

BPSC ASO Main Exam 2026 Admit Card: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued admission cards for the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) main examination. The BPSC ASO Mains Admit Card may now be downloaded from the official BPSC website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in by candidates who cleared the preliminary exam and were awaiting their admit cards to take the main exam. To download the admission card, candidates will need to provide their login information.

BPSC ASO Main Exam 2026 Admit Card: Important date and time

BPSC ASO Main Exam Date: February 27, 2026

First Shift Timing: 10:00 AM to 12:15 PM

Second Shift Timing: 2:30 PM to 4:45 PM

BPSC ASO Main Exam 2026 Admit Card: Steps to download admit card

The ASO Main test admit card has been made available by BPSC. By following the instructions provided here, candidates can download their admission card:

Step 1: Go to the official website first in order to download the admit card.

Step 2: On the website's home page, select the Admit Card area.

Step 3: Next, select the "BPSC ASO Mains Admit Card 2026" link.

Step 4: Once the link has been clicked, enter your login information.

Step 5: The admit card will appear on your screen once you have entered your login information.

Step 6: Remember to take a printout.

BPSC ASO Main Exam 2026: Exam Day Instructions

Carry admit card: All candidates must bring their admit card to the exam centre.

Reach early: Arrive at the examination centre well before the reporting time.

Read instructions carefully: Check all important guidelines mentioned on the admit card after downloading it.

