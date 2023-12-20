Governor Urges Students To Uphold Ethics And Values For India's Future | Representative Photo

On Tuesday, Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd), the governor of Arunachal Pradesh, urged the students at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Jote during its tenth convocation, to establish a new workplace culture that would uphold morals, ethics, and values in a world plagued by numerous disputes and issues.

He asked the graduating students to return to the institute as alumni as often as they could to share their knowledge through talks, donations, mentorship, and student placement opportunities. Parnaik thanked the graduates and stated that they had earned their degrees and honors via hard work and determination to uphold high standards. He described convocation as an important day in the lives of graduating students and a key turning point in their journey through life.

PM's Viksit Bharat@2047

Reminding students of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative Viksit Bharat@2047, Parnaik made a plea to them to submit creative ideas for the country's advancement in the Amrit Kaal. Referring to National Education Policy 2020, the governor stated that the policy aims to develop knowledge, skills, values, and disposition that support responsible commitment to human rights, sustainable development, and global well-being, thereby reflecting a truly global citizen. It also aims to instill in the learners a deep-rooted pride in being Indian, not only in thought but also in spirit, intellect, and deeds.

Leaders of the future

He also emphasized to the graduating students that they would be the leaders of the future and that it would be up to them to set the standards necessary for India to grow into a responsible and fully developed nation.

”Learning is a continuous process and the students must apply their learning to contribute to the progress of our country and in the process, make an excellent career for themselves and their families,” he emphasised.