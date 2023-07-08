Governor Presides Over 108th Foundation Day Of SNDT Women's University

File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of Universities Ramesh Bais presided over the 108th Foundation Day of the SNDT Women's University at Patkar Hall of the University in Mumbai on Friday July 7.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor called upon the University to provide entrepreneurship training to women graduates to ensure their economic empowerment. He further asked the university to reach out to women with a basket of skill development programmes to increase the gross enrollment of women in higher education.

The University felicitated 18 distinguished alumnae this year who have created their mark in the society. Out of the 18 alumnae, two are part of the armed forces, three are from the field of education and the others have earned accolades with the work done as writers, founders of community organisations and entrepreneurs. They truly are an embodiment of Marharshi’s dream of enlightened and empowered women who truly are ‘Sanskrita’ and ‘ Parashakti”.

Minister of higher and technical education Chandrakant Patil said that the University is expected to receive the status of a central university shortly and that a proposal has been presented to the central government in this regard.