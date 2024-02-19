 Goa University Receives Rs. 100 Crore Grant for Multi-Disciplinary Evolution and Innovation
Goa University receives Rs. 100 crore under Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan to propel its evolution into a Multi-Disciplinary Education and Research University, revolutionizing higher education in the state.

In a significant development for Goa University, the Centre has earmarked Rs. 100 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan to propel its evolution into a Multi-Disciplinary Education and Research University (MERU). This substantial funding injection aims to revolutionize higher education in the state, empowering the institution to expand its academic horizons and infrastructural capabilities.

Enhancing accessibility and quality

According to the Times of India reports, the infusion of funds is earmarked to enhance Goa's higher education landscape, particularly by fortifying the university's distance education offerings. The objective is to elevate the state's gross enrolment ratio in higher education, fostering inclusivity and accessibility for learners across Goa.

Goa University's transformation journey includes the establishment of bio, health, and IT incubators on campus, alongside the introduction of programs in emerging disciplines. This strategic move underscores the institution's commitment to staying at the forefront of educational innovation and meeting the evolving needs of the workforce.

Recognition and gratitude

Out of 78 universities vying for funding, Goa University stands among the select 26 institutions awarded Rs. 100 crore each, signifying a vote of confidence in its vision and potential, as reported by TOI. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed sincere appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this transformative grant, emphasizing its pivotal role in strengthening the university's educational framework.

The grant will not only support infrastructure upgrades but also facilitate the alignment of undergraduate and postgraduate programs with the skill-based approach advocated by the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. This strategic alignment is poised to nurture a generation of skilled professionals equipped to thrive in the dynamic global landscape.

In essence, the infusion of Rs. 100 crore heralds a new era of growth and excellence for Goa University, positioning it as a beacon of innovation and academic distinction in the region's higher education landscape.

