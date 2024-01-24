Chief Minister Parmod Sawant: Goa University to Launch Bachelor's Course in Fisheries Science

The Goan Network

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced the forthcoming introduction of a degree course in Fisheries Science at Goa University. This announcement comes in anticipation of the Goa Aqua Mega Fish Festival scheduled to commence on February 2.

Encouraging fisheries as a lucrative career choice

Chief Minister Sawant underscored the need to inspire students to consider fisheries as a viable career option, given the sector's growing profitability. During an event leading up to the fish festival, he expressed, "We will introduce a Bachelor in Fisheries course at Goa University in the coming academic year. This will enable students to reap the benefits of the expanding blue economy in the country."

Sawant attributed the profitability of the fisheries sector to advancements in technology. The introduction of modern technologies has transformed fisheries into a lucrative business, making it an attractive field for aspiring professionals.

Goa's fisheries sector: A Rs 1,000 Crore industry

Highlighting the sector's economic significance, Sawant revealed that the annual import-export trade in Goa's fisheries currently stands at an impressive Rs 1,000 crore. The decision to introduce a dedicated degree course reflects the government's commitment to nurturing expertise and innovation in fisheries, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for the state's youth.