Goa: This New Subject To Be Introduced In Schools Across State

Representational Image |

Panaji: In a move to get with the times where tech and AI are dominating the conversation, the Goa education board is set to introduce a unique course for Indian students.

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will bring in Artificial Intelligence (AI) as an additional subject from class 9, as per an official notification sent out by the state board.

AI will be implemented in all schools which are not offering NSQF subject, said the notification.

“With reference to the above-cited subject, the new subject Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been introduced as an additional Subject in line with NSQF Scheme as a 7 percent subject for Class 9 from the Academic year 2023-2024,” the notification continued.

The syllabus for artificial intelligence (AI) and information and communication technology (ICT) for classes IX and XI shall be the same for the academic year 2023–2024 under school assessment. "Those Schools/Students opting for Artificial Intelligence (AT) as the 7th subject at Class IX, the existing School Assessment Subject, ICT, will be exempted," said the notice.

Students in class 9 who choose artificial intelligence will have a theory assignment worth 40 points (20 points for the first term and 20 points for the second term) and a practical assignment worth 60 points (30 points for the first term and 30 points for the second term).

For Class 9 and Class 11, the GBSHSE has suggested that schools hold three sessions of 33 minutes each per week on artificial intelligence.