Goa: GCET 2023 results declared at goacet.in

Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) results have been declared by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Goa.

Students can check the GCET 2023 result at goacet.in.

GCET was held on May 13 and May 14 for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses to the state’s universities and colleges.

Students will have to next register for Goa CET 2023 counseling.

The details of GCET 2023 counselling including eligibility, application process and important dates will be available on the official website of the directorate.

After GCET 2023 counselling merit ranks, preferences entered by the candidate, and the availability of seats, the administering body will allot seats to the candidates.

Candidates will have to register online to participate in the Goa CET counselling 2023 and seat allotment.

The duration of each paper was two hours.

The physics paper was conducted on May 13 between 10 am and 12 noon.

The chemistry paper was held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The mathematics paper was held on May 14 from 10 am to 12 noon.

Steps to check GCET Result 2023:

Visit the official website at goacet.in

Click on the GCET result link

Check and download GCET 2023 result

Download and take a print out of the same.