Goa: GBSHSE SSC Supplementary Exams Results Declared; Details Here

1: Visit the official website— results.gbshsegoa.netThe Goa Board for Supplementary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) on Thursday released the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) supplementary exam results. Students can visit the official website - results.gbshsegoa.net. to check their results.

Steps to check GBSHSE SSC Supplementary Results 2023:

1. Visit the official website— results.gbshsegoa.net

2. Click on the get results link on the home page

3. Click on SSC Results 2023

4. Enter your seat number, school index and date of birth

5. View and download the results

The GBSHSE declared the SSC exam 2023 results on May 20. The exams were held in two terms— term 1 was held from November 10 to 29, 2022 and term 2 was held from April 1 to 24. A total of 20,476 students registered for the exam.

This year, SSC supplementary exams were conducted from June 20 to 30 ta two centers, Mapusa and Margao. A total of 618 students appeared for the exam out of which 102 students cleared the exam. The pass percentage was 16.50 percent.