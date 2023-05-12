Goa GBSHSE class 12 compartment date sheet out at gbshse.in; application starts tomorrow

Goa class 12 compartment date sheet out | Representational Pic

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the Goa HSSC term 2 results 2023 on May 6, 2023.

Overall Pass Percentage stood at 95.46%. Pass Percentage of Boys was 95.03% and Pass percentage of Girls was 95.88%.

Those student who were not able to clear the GBSHSE class 12th exams 2023 can now apply for the compartment exam 2023 date sheet.

GBSHSE has released the Goa board compartment exam 2023 date sheet.

The Goa board HSSC compartment theory examination will be held from June 2 and the practical examination from June 14, 2023.

Students can apply for the GBSHSE Class 12th compartment exam 2023 from May 13 through the official website, gbshse.gov.in.

The web portal to apply for the Goa board supplementary exam 2023 will remain open till May 22, 2023. The dates of e-payment of fee vide challan generated from the system will be available on May 23 and May 24.

The schools can download the Class 12th supplementary exam hall ticket from the online portal on May 29, 2023.

As per the Goa board official notice, students who failed either in the theory or practical component of a subject will answer only the unsuccessful part of the subject.

Students will be allowed to answer all subjects provided they have answered the respective 12th Goa Board examination previously.

No fresh students will be allowed to answer the June examination. Candidates who have passed the examination but desire to improve in a subject can also register for the examination.

The Goa board Class 12th supplementary exam 2023 will start at 2:30 pm once the exams commence.