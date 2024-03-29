Goa Education Board Class 10 Exams From April 1, Over 19,000 Students To Appear

Representative image

PANAJI: The Secondary School Certificate examinations (Class 10) of the Goa education board will commence from April 1, a senior official said on Thursday. Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) secretary Vidyadatta Naik said the examinations will conclude on April 24.

Read Also SSC and HSC Board Exams in Gujarat Begin Tomorrow: Important Guidelines

The examinations, beginning at 9.30 am, will be conducted at 31 centres across the state, he said, adding a total of 19,573 students -- 9,757 boys and 9,816 girls -- will appear in them. He said last year as many as 20,476 candidates had appeared in the Class 10 tests.