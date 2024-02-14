 Goa Board SSC Class 10 Science Practical Exams 2024: Dates, Schedule, and Instructions
Get the latest update on Goa Board SSC Class 10 science practical exams 2024, scheduled from March 1-15. Find out about exam venues, revised date sheet, and important guidelines for students. Stay informed!

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 01:19 PM IST
Representative Image

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the schedule for the Class 10 practical exams in 2024. These exams will take place from March 1 to 15 at different venues.

Additionally, the board has directed schools with fewer than 10 students to conduct science practical exams in their own premises, with prior permission from the board and without incurring any financial obligations to the board.

Additionally, it was mentioned that each practical exam session should ideally consist of 16 candidates. According to the updated schedule, the Goa Board SSC exam for 2024 is scheduled to take place from April 1 to 23, running from 9:30 am to 11:30 am.

The board will administer first language tests for English, Marathi, and Urdu on the first day. The batch-specific timetable for practical exams may need to be submitted via email to goa.board.exam.section@gmail.com.

As for Class 12 practical exams, the board stated that hall tickets and the school list will be accessible through the school login at https://service1.gbshse.in.

Students will soon receive information from their schools regarding the timing and dates of the practical exams. It is mandatory for them to bring their hall ticket, school ID, and approved items to the exam hall or laboratory.

Electronic devices such as gadgets, bluetooth devices, smart watches, and mobile phones are strictly forbidden in the exam venue. Additionally, students must achieve at least the minimum pass percentage to successfully pass the practical exams.

