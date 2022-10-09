Goa Board Exam 2023: GBSHSE declares Class 10th,12th Term 1 board exam timetable

Representational image | File Image

Panaji: On October 9, Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) announced the term 1 timetable for class 10 and class 12 board exams 2023. The exams for both classes will commence on November 10. Students can check the dates on the official website – gbshse.in.

The SSC Exams will take place from November 10 to 29. The HSSC exams are scheduled to be held between November 10 and November 23. In total, 31 centres will host the exams, out of which 4 centres are reserved for students who will appear for the exams in Urdu medium.

Initially, the board had declared that it will follow the same exam pattern which was followed in the previous year, and that the board exams will be held in two terms. As per the schedule, class 10 second term exams will commence on April 1, 2023. The practical exams will take place from March 1.

Meanwhile, HSSC term 2 exams will be held from March 1. The practical exams will begin on February 1 and the NSQF Practical exams are scheduled to start from February 7 onwards.

In last year’s Goa board result, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.75 per cent with a total of 18,869 students qualifying the SSC exam this year. In class 12, the recorded pass percentage was 92.66 per cent. There were 18,112 students who took the examination of which 16,783 passed.