 Goa Board Class 10 Result To Be Out At 5:30 pm, Get Direct Link Here
Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 04:32 PM IST
Goa Board Class 10 Result To Be Out At 5:30 pm, Get Direct Link Here | Representative Image

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the schedule for the announcement of the state's Class 10 board exam results for 2024.

The above-mentioned exam took place from April 1 to April 24, 2024. The board had to postpone one exam to April 24 this year, which was supposed to be conducted on April 23, 2024. A total of 19,557 students, including 9,814 girls and 9,743 boys had appeared.

GBSHSE chairman Bhagirath Shetye has declared that the results will be declared at 5:30 pm today.

Those who appeared for the Goa Class 10 board exams will be able to access their results by visiting the following official websites:

gbshse.in 

results.gbshsegoa.net

digilocker.gov.in 

indiaresults.com

Enter your registration ID 

Enter your school index number 

Enter your seat number

On April 21, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education released the results of the Class 12 board exams for 2024.

The state recorded an overall pass percentage of 85%.

In the Class 12 board exam, the girls' pass percentage stood at 88%, compared to the boys' 81.6%.

Additionally, 183 differently-abled children from 104 schools across the state the Class 12 exam. The pass percentage rates were as follows:

86.3% for Arts

90.7% for Commerce

82.4% for Science

76.4% for vocational subjects

After the announcement of the results, the Goa SSC board will announce the schedule for supplementary exams. They will be conducted for students who fail to clear the board exam.

In 2023, a total of 96.64% of students had cleared the Goa Class 10 board examination.

