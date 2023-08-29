GMAC Begins GMAT 2023 Registration: New Exam Structure And Enhanced Syllabus Announced At gmac.com. | Unsplash (Representational Pic)

The registration process for the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) 2023 is set to kick off on August 29, as confirmed by the Graduation Management Admission Council (GMAC). Aspiring candidates can submit their applications via the official GMAC website, gmac.com.

Eligible applicants, including final-year graduates and working professionals, can apply for the GMAT exam for the academic year 2023-24. Notably, this year's exam has undergone modifications, featuring a shorter duration with three 45-minute segments and omitting the essay writing component.

Enhancements also include the introduction of a question review and edit option, along with the flexibility for examinees to arrange sections according to their preferences. The GMAT syllabus sees an update, with the removal of the sentence correction section and the incorporation of a Data Insights segment.

To apply, candidates can visit gmac.com, click on 'Register for exam,' and create an account with essential details. After registration, they can complete the application form, pay the respective fee, and upload necessary documents.

For Indian candidates, the GMAT registration fee is Rs. 22,800, while candidates outside India will pay $275 or $300 (approx. INR 24,600) for the online exam.

The GMAT 2023 exam itself is a computer-based test evaluating analytical writing, quantitative, verbal, and reading skills in formal written English. This three-hour and seven-minute assessment is essential for admission into esteemed graduate management programs like MBA and Master's in Finance across top global business schools.

