'Girls Outshine Boys Despite Housework, Learn From Them': UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Playful Jab At Merit Event

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @AHindinews

Lucknow, Jun 1: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took a light-hearted dig at boys while highlighting the superior performance of girls in the state board examinations, saying that female students were securing better marks despite helping their families with household chores and that boys should draw inspiration from them.

Addressing a felicitation ceremony organised by the Secondary Education Department to honour meritorious students of the high school and intermediate examinations, Adityanath pointed to the overwhelming presence of girls in the merit lists.

"Today, 223 students are being honoured. Of them, only 85 are boys while 138 are girls. At the state level, among 115 students in the high school merit list, only 34 are boys, and 81 are girls. Similarly, in the intermediate top list, there are nine boys and 14 girls," he said.

The chief minister said the figures reflected the hard work and dedication of girls.

"These numbers show that girls are working harder and possess the capability to secure higher marks. We used to believe that girls also helped their mothers with household work," he said.

In a tongue-in-cheek remark, Adityanath said the trend suggested that boys might now be doing more household chores than before.

"It seems there has been a change. Perhaps boys are doing more sweeping and cleaning at home these days, or maybe parents are making them work more and sending them to buy vegetables. They might even be cleaning their homes and neighbourhoods. That is why their marks are lower, while girls are working hard and securing prominent positions in the merit list," he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

The chief minister, however, said the development was encouraging and should serve as motivation for male students.

"It is a positive sign. At the same time, it should inspire boys. If girls can support their families at home and still secure excellent marks and greater representation in the merit list, boys should at least follow their example," he said.

Emphasising the importance of girls' education, Adityanath said the examination results had reinforced the message that educating daughters contributes to the progress of society and the nation.

“My belief is that when a daughter is educated, she moves forward and helps the country. The society also moves forward. This result has conveyed that message very clearly," he said.

The chief minister said the age at which students appear for high school and intermediate examinations is crucial for shaping their future and that they must be guided in the right direction during this phase.

He also expressed his concerns over excessive use of smartphones by children, saying that many parents hand over their phones to young children merely to keep them occupied.

Adityanath urged parents and teachers to engage children in activities that promote creativity and constructive development rather than excessive screen time.

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Highlighting India's rich intellectual heritage, he said the country's tradition of knowledge has always provided guidance in overcoming challenges faced by society and the nation.

"India's knowledge tradition opens the path to liberation and inspires us to confront the challenges before society and the nation. Our civilisation has never chosen to run away from difficulties," he said.

Underscoring the importance of teachers and mentors in shaping lives, the chief minister cited examples from Indian mythology and history.

“Lord Ram attained greatness under the guidance of sages Vashistha, Vishwamitra and Valmiki, while Lord Krishna's transformation was shaped by Guru Sandipan,” he said.

Recalling the role of mentors in nation-building, Adityanath said that while different eras may have different requirements, the guidance of teachers remains indispensable.

"The flute was needed in Vrindavan, but for the establishment of dharma, the Sudarshan Chakra was equally necessary. Guru Sandipan understood this and guided Krishna accordingly. Such inspiration from teachers can help the nation undertake a long and successful journey," he said.

The chief minister also congratulated the meritorious students, their parents and teachers for their achievements and wished them success in their future endeavours.

He claimed that nine years ago, examinations were plagued by cheating, and the merit system lacked credibility. Even the teachers’ recruitment was not conducted properly.

“Today, 56 lakh students appear for examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary Education on time, and results are declared within just 14-15 days,” he said, adding that the system of proxy teachers has been abolished.

He asked students to spend a minimum time on social media, preferably not more than 10-15 minutes or half an hour.

"If you get trapped in it, your entire time will be wasted, and the result will be zero. Most of the content is based on rumours and falsehoods. In any competition or interview, no one will ask you how many followers you have. Your knowledge, your presentation and your practical understanding will be the basis of your selection," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)