JoSAA Counselling 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Check Full Schedule Here 

JoSAA Counselling 2026 Registration Begins June 2; Check Full Schedule

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the final results of JEE Advanced 2026, paving the way for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process. Eligible candidates seeking admission to IITs, National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other participating institutes can begin registering for JoSAA counselling from June 2, 2026.

According to the official schedule released on June 1, registration and the choice-filling process will commence at 5 pm on Tuesday. Candidates will be able to submit and lock their preferred institute and course choices until June 11, 2026.

Meanwhile, registration for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026 has also begun for students interested in pursuing architecture programmes offered by IITs.

JoSAA Counselling 2026: How to Apply

Step 1: Registration

Visit the official JoSAA candidate portal and log in using the JEE Main 2026 application number, password and security pin.

Step 2: Verify Candidate Profile

Candidates should carefully review their personal details, academic qualifications and category information displayed on the portal. Corrections can be made if permitted.

Step 3: Fill Choices

Select preferred institutes and academic programmes from the available list. Candidates can arrange choices in order of preference.

Step 4: Reorder and Review Choices

Review the selected options carefully and rearrange them before the deadline to maximise admission chances according to preference.

Step 5: Lock Choices

After finalising the options, candidates must lock their choices and download or print the confirmation page for future reference. If choices are not locked manually, the system will automatically lock them after the deadline.

JoSAA 2026 Counselling: Full Schedule

Registration and Choice Filling

June 2, 2026 (5 pm):

JoSAA candidate registration and choice-filling begin.

AAT-qualified candidates can fill AAT-specific choices from June 7, 2026, after declaration of AAT results.

Pre-payment of seat acceptance fee and pre-upload of documents begin.

Mock Seat Allocation

June 8, 2026 (2 pm):

Mock Seat Allocation 1 released based on choices filled until June 7, 2026, at 8 pm.

June 10, 2026 (1 pm):

Mock Seat Allocation 2 released based on choices filled until June 9, 2026, at 5 pm.

Choice locking begins.

June 11, 2026 (5 pm):

Registration and choice-filling end.

Choices are auto-locked.

Pre-payment and document upload window closes.

June 12, 2026:

Reconciliation, verification and validation of candidate data by JoSAA.

Round 1

June 13, 2026 (10 am):

Seat Allocation Round 1.

June 13-June 26, 2026:

Online reporting, document upload, fee payment and query response.

June 26, 2026 (5 pm):

Last date for fee payment.

June 29, 2026 (1 pm):

Resolution of fee payment issues.

June 29, 2026 (5 pm):

Last date to respond to withdrawal queries.

Round 2

June 30, 2026 (5 pm):

Seat Allocation Round 2.

June 30-July 3, 2026:

Online reporting and fee payment.

July 1-July 3, 2026:

Withdrawal/exit option available.

July 3, 2026 (5 pm):

Last date for fee payment.

July 4, 2026 (5 pm):

Resolution of fee payment issues.

July 5, 2026 (5 pm):

Last date to respond to withdrawal queries.

Round 3

July 6, 2026 (5 pm):

Seat Allocation Round 3.

July 6-July 8, 2026:

Online reporting and fee payment.

July 7-July 8, 2026:

Withdrawal/exit window.

July 8, 2026 (5 pm):

Last date for fee payment.

July 9, 2026 (5 pm):

Resolution of fee payment issues.

Last date for withdrawal query responses.

Round 4

July 10, 2026 (5 pm):

Seat Allocation Round 4.

July 10-July 13, 2026:

Online reporting and fee payment.

July 11-July 14, 2026:

Withdrawal/exit option available.

July 13, 2026 (5 pm):

Last date for fee payment.

July 14, 2026 (5 pm):

Resolution of fee payment issues.

July 15, 2026 (5 pm):

Last date for withdrawal query responses.

Round 5 (Final Round for IITs and IISc)

July 16, 2026 (5 pm):

Final seat allocation for IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

July 16-July 20, 2026:

Online reporting and fee payment.

July 20, 2026 (5 pm):

Last date for fee payment.

July 21, 2026 (5 pm):

Resolution of payment issues.

Last date to respond to queries.

IIT and IISc counselling process concludes.

NIT+ System Only

Withdrawal Process

July 16-July 20, 2026: Seat withdrawal initiation.

July 17-July 21, 2026: Withdrawal query response window.

Partial Admission Fee (PAF)

July 22-July 24, 2026 (until 5 pm): Online payment of the Partial Admission Fee (PAF).

Further details are available on the official Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) website.

Important Note

“Payment Attempt” refers to a candidate who uploaded documents and clicked on “Pay Seat Acceptance Fee” but could not complete the transaction.