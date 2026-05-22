Ghaziabad College Hostel Warden Caught On Camera Stealing From Student's Room During Exams | X @gharkekalesh

A shocking video showing a hostel warden stealing from a student's room at ABES Engineering College in Ghaziabad has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage among students and internet users alike.

The footage, which was posted on X on May 22, captures hostel warden Sunil Kumar, also known as "Mario," entering a student's room during the examination period and searching through personal belongings. The video has been widely shared online, with users labelling him a "chor warden" (thief warden).

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In the clip, the man can be seen opening cupboards, inspecting furniture, and rummaging through the student's possessions. At one point, he takes cash from a wallet and places the money in his pocket. The footage also shows him handling lighters found in the room. After testing one by lighting it, he is seen keeping one of the lighters for himself before continuing his search.

The incident has sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many users expressing concern over the privacy and security of students living in hostels. Several commentators called for a thorough investigation into the matter and appropriate action.