GGTU Banswara Declares Rajasthan PTET Results 2023 at ptetggtu.org

Rajasthan PTET 2023 results are announced by the Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara. Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Primary Teacher Eligibility Test result can can check the results on the official site of GGTU at ptetggtu.org.

The Rajasthan PTET result has been declared for B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. 4 year course and B.Ed 2 year course. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check Rajasthan PTET 2023 result

The entrance examination was held on May 21, 2023 and the answer key was released on May 24.

The objection window was opened on May 24 and closed on May 26, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of GGTU.

Steps to check Rajasthan PTET 2023 result:

Visit the official site of GGTU at ptetggtu.org.

Click on Rajasthan PTET 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.