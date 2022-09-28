German National, Schengen visa fees reduced for Indian nationals, students

More than 33,000 students are studying in Germany, according to DAAD India | Pic for representation

Mumbai: In an important development for Indian students and nationals wishing to go to Germany, the German Consulate in Mumbai has informed us that the National and Schengen visa fees have been reduced.

The National fees have been reduced to 6,000 INR for and for minors the amount is 3,000 INR. On the other hand, Schengen visas amount to 6,400 and 3,200 INR for adults and minors respectively.

The Schengen Visa is a short-stay visa for Europe that permits the bearer to travel anywhere within the Schengen Area. You can travel to any Schengen nation for up to 90 days total within 180 days with this sort of visa, which is issued by one of the Schengen states, including Germany. While the national visa allows a holder to enter Germany for a specific purpose, in most cases employment or study, and is issued for more than 90 days.

“Visa fees usually change based on foreign exchange rates and students do fall under a national visa,” said an official from the German Consulate in Mumbai to Free Press Journal. There has been a reduction of 300 INR as the earlier cost for a National visa was Rs.6,300 for adults, according to the official.

For further queries on the changes, the Consulate has asked individuals to refer to the website while making use of the official mail id. “For further queries check our website and contact visa@mumb.diplo.de,” said the tweet by the Consulate.