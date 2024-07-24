GATE 2025 Registration Window To Open On August 24; Check Important Documents, Application Fees & More

GATE 2025 |

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) registration period will open on August 24 and run until September 26. On the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in, candidates can fill out the application form once the login window starts in August. It is scheduled to take place from February 1 to February 16.

The eligibility requirements must be reviewed by students before they complete their GATE 2025 application. According to the information given, applicants for GATE 2025 may be students enrolled in third-year undergraduate programs or those who have completed any government-approved degree program in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, the arts, or humanities.

Application Fees

To finish the registration process, candidates must pay the GATE 2025 application cost. It is necessary to pay the GATE 2025 application cost online using credit, debit, net banking, or UPI. Candidates who fall under any of the following categories: Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Person with Disabilities, or Female. The GATE 2025 application cost is Rs 900 per paper.

On the other hand, GATE 2025 application fees, which amount to Rs 1,800 per paper, must be paid by all other candidates, including overseas nationals. In addition, candidates who apply for GATE 2025 between September 26 and October 7 must pay a late fee of Rs. 500.

Important Documents Required for Application:

- A high-quality photograph of the candidate

- A high-quality image of the candidate's signature

- Scanned copies of the following documents (if applicable):

- Category (SC, ST) certificate (in PDF format)

- PwD Certificate (in PDF format)

- Certificate of Dyslexia (in PDF format)

- A scanned copy of a valid photo identity document (preferably Aadhar-UID, or alternatively Passport, PAN Card, or Voter ID)

- The photo ID must contain:

- Candidate's name

- Date of birth

- Unique photo ID number

- Please note that the original photo ID must be brought to the examination hall for verification purposes."

The GATE exam is a nationwide assessment that aims to assess candidates' thorough comprehension of a range of undergraduate disciplines in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, the arts, and humanities.