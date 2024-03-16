GATE 2024 Results To Release Today, Check At gate2024.iisc.ac.in | Representative image.

Today, March 16, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is going to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) results. IISc is anticipated to publish the cut-off information for the year 2024 in addition to the results. After 4 PM, the link to view the GATE result 2024 can be found at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. To view the GATE results in 2024, candidates will require their enrollment ID and password for login.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for GATE, candidates must meet the requirements set by IISc. These requirements consist of two parts: the admission cut-off and the qualifying cut-off. The qualifying cut-off is the minimum score needed to pass the GATE exam, which varies depending on the candidate's category and the specific discipline they are applying for.

The institute announces this deadline when the results are released. On the other hand, the admission cut-off is the lowest score required for applicants to be admitted to different institutions. Each institute sets its own admission cut-off based on the discipline and candidate category. These deadlines are disclosed during the admissions process.

Read Also GATE 2024 Results to be Declared Tomorrow: How to Check Your Score

How can I view my 2024 GATE results?

Those who took the GATE 2024 exam can view their results by visiting gate2024.iisc.ac.in, the official website. Candidates can check their results by logging in to the GATE 2024 Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal after the results are made public.

Go to gate2024.iisc.ac.in, the GOAPS 2024 portal.

Check the GATE 2024 results by clicking the direct link.

Put in the password and enrollment ID.

The screen will show the results of the GATE exam.

Print off your GATE results for later use.

On March 23, 2024, candidates can view their scorecards through the GOAPS portal following the release of the GATE 2024 results. For qualified candidates, this scorecard is crucial because it allows them to apply through GATE for MTech programs or PSU recruitment opportunities.

The GATE 2024 results scores can be used for PSU recruitment or admission to MTech programs. The raw marks that candidates received in different sessions will be converted into GATE scores by the authorities as part of a normalization process before the results are announced.