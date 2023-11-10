 GATE 2024: Correction Window Date Revised to Nov 18; Check Details Here
GATE 2024: Correction Window Date Revised to Nov 18; Check Details Here

GATE 2024: Correction Window Date Revised to Nov 18; Check Details Here

According to an official post on X, the GATE correction window link will be activated from November 18, 2023. The window to submit corrections will close by November 24.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has revised the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024 application correction dates.

According to an official post on X, the GATE correction window link will be activated from November 18, 2023.  The window to submit corrections will close by November 24.

Candidates who have filled out the application form can make the necessary changes online at the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Candidates have to log in through the GOAPS portal with their registration number and date of birth to make the corrections in the form.

The tweet has also shared the details on fee charges for each change. To change any of the details, candidates must pay ₹500/-. If a candidate will have to change the gender from female to any other gender, change of category from SC/ST to any other, and PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic, then the amount is ₹1400/-.

IISc Bengaluru was expected to open the application correction window on November 7 but that was delayed due to some operational aspects.

