GATE 2024: Correction Window Date Revised to Nov 18; Check Details Here

GATE 2024 correction window dates revised, check new dates here |

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has revised the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024 application correction dates.

According to an official post on X, the GATE correction window link will be activated from November 18, 2023. The window to submit corrections will close by November 24.

Candidates who have filled out the application form can make the necessary changes online at the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Candidates have to log in through the GOAPS portal with their registration number and date of birth to make the corrections in the form.

The tweet has also shared the details on fee charges for each change. To change any of the details, candidates must pay ₹500/-. If a candidate will have to change the gender from female to any other gender, change of category from SC/ST to any other, and PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic, then the amount is ₹1400/-.

IISc Bengaluru was expected to open the application correction window on November 7 but that was delayed due to some operational aspects.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)