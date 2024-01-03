GATE 2024: Admit Card To Be Out Today

GATE 2024 exam | Representative Image

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) admit card will be made available today by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. By going to the official website, those who have registered for the exam can view their hall passes.

The exam is scheduled to run from February 3 through February 11 in two sessions per day, from 2.30 to 5.30 p.m. and 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. February 3, 4, 10, and 11 are the exam dates. The exams for Civil Engineering, Computer Science, and Information Technology (CS) are scheduled in multiple sessions.

Steps to download:

Visit the official gate2024.iisc.ac.in website.

Enter the password and enrollment number.

Select GATE Login.

Click the link to download the admissions card.

For the GATE exam, download the admit card and print it out.

The name, signature, passport-size photo, exam dates, time, registration number, exam center address, and GATE paper/code will all be on the GATE 2024 admit card. It is important for candidates to remember that if they forget to bring their admit cards on exam day, they will not be permitted to write the exam.

Additional information

With thirty exam papers, GATE 2024 will give candidates the option to select one or two from a list of acceptable combinations. Following the date of the results announcement, the GATE score will remain valid for three years.