GATE 2023 registrations begin at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE will be hosted by IIT Kharagpur in 2023

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 06:40 PM IST
Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur | wikimedia.com

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 test will be administered at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur in the month of February 2023.

IIT Kharagpur is the organization responsible for hosting the GATE Exam in 2023. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a nationwide test that is jointly administered by the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee, as well as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore.

Various Engineering, Technology, and Architecture Government Institutes use the exam score to choose students for Master's and Doctoral degrees.

With the addition of two new subject papers, GE (Geomatics Engineering) and NM, the total number of papers has been amended to 29 Subjects (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering).

Registrations for GATE 2023

  • Candidates must first register with the GATE Online Application Processing System, or GOAPs, by providing their name, email address, and mobile phone number.

  • This will provide an enrollment id. Candidates must modify their passwords in order to log in in the future.

  • After completing the registration process, a form asking for personal, academic, and qualification information will appear.

  • Candidates must select their chosen exam locations from the list above while completing the online application.

  • After completing the application, the candidate must upload the scanned copies of their photo, signature, and category certificate (if applicable) in accordance with the requirements set forth by the exam authorities.

Read Also
GATE 2023 registration to start soon; check exam schedule here
