GATE 2023: Application correction window to open from November 8; here's how to edit form

GATE 2023: Application correction window to open from November 8 |

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is going to open the GATE 2023 application correction window tomorrow, November 8 onwards. Candidates can alter their name, date of birth, gender, category, PwD, dyslexia, address, college details, exam paper, additional exam paper, and exam city mentioned in the form.

The GATE 2023 application correction window will close on November 14, 2022. Candidates can edit the GATE 2023 application form on the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in.

Here's how to edit the GATE 2023 application form:

Go to the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in.

Select the GATE 2023 application form correction link.

Key in the login details.

Edit the GATE 2023 application form.

Pay the necessary fee for every detail you change.

Initially, the GATE 2023 application correction window was to start on November 4, but was pushed to November 8 by IIT Kanpur.

The GATE 2023 admit card will be released on January 3, 2023. The GATE 2023 exam will take place on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, and the result will be declared on March 16, 2023.