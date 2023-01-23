GATE 2023: 80% GATE aspirants download admit card as IIT Kanpur urges remaining candidates to follow suit

Representational image |

New Delhi: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023), set to be held between February 4 and 12, 2023, has had more than 80 % of the aspirants get their hall tickets, according to a tweet by the administering body IIT Kanpur.

"About 80% candidates have downloaded their admit cards. We request the remaining candidates to download their admit cards at the earliest. #gate2023 @iitbombay @iiscbangalore @iitdelhi @IITGuwahati @IITKanpur @IITKgp @iitmadras @iitroorkee," said the tweet by GATE 2023, the official Twitter handle for the exam.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also GATE 2023 admit card postponed; check new dates here

The GATE 2023 admissions packet is available on the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in. To download the 2023 GATE admission card, candidates must log in using their enrolment ID and password.

GATE 2023: Details in the admit card

Name of the candidate.

Registration number.

GATE 2023 paper code

Code for the testing centre.

Name and location of the testing location.

Date of GATE exam: 2023.

Timings for the exam.

Photograph and signature of the candidate.

The GATE organising chairman's signature.

Instructions on the day of the exam.

The GATE test 2023 will be given in two sessions on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. Between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm, the first shift will be scheduled, and between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm, the second shift. The test will be administered by computer-based testing (CBT) online. There will be 29 papers in the GATE exam, and the questions will come from the General Aptitude and Core Discipline categories. There will be a 15% weighting for the general aptitude section. The questions based on Core Discipline will carry the remaining 85% of the weight.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)