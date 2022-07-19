FYJC Admissions: Candidates to submit college preferences from July 22

FYJC Admission 2022 to begin after CBSE results | Unsplash

Students awaiting their Junior College admissions can now fill their desired college list on July 22. The students can list ten colleges of their choice in order of preference in the ‘Part 2 form’ of the FYJC admission process. The part 1 and 2 of the pre admission forms can be filled at 11thadmission.org.in. The final admission process is to be held off until the CBSE results are announced.

‘In the areas where 11th standard admission is conducted in the centralised online manner, the 11th standard admission process of the said place will be started after the CBSE board announced class 10. In the meantime, the admission capacity and physical facilities in junior colleges will be determined.’

FYJC: Common Admission Process(CAP)

All colleges that come under Mumbai Region (MMR), Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Amravati, Nagpur Municipal Corporation conduct admissions through the online Common Admission Process. This year on, Vasai, Panvel(rural), and Bhivandi regions of the areas of Mumbai metropolitan area (MMRDA) are to be included in the FYJC Common Admission Process(CAP) as well.

The CBSE students will be given 3-4 days to fill the CAP form 1 and 2 once the results are released. Thereafter, the admission and allotment procedure for Class 11 will begin.

Quota Admissions

This academic year on, students can apply for the quota of reserved seats online. The schedule for reserved quota admission will be issued later as well.

‘This will provide schools with a list of students who have applied for reserved seats in the online admission process. This will make it easier for the schools to give quota admissions based on merit,’ stated the directive.