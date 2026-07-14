FYJC Admissions 2026: 47,330 Girls Confirm Seats In Special Round On July 14; Fresh Registration Opens July 16 For Remaining Students | AI

Mumbai: A total of 47,330 girl students have confirmed their admissions under the second special admission round for girls in Maharashtra's Centralised Online Class XI (FYJC) admission process for the 2026–27 academic year. The Directorate of Education has also announced a fresh admission round for students who are yet to secure seats, with registrations opening on July 16.

Overall Registration Statistics

The Directorate said that 14,87,757 students have registered for the FYJC admission process across 9,697 junior colleges in the state. Of these, 11,63,020 students have confirmed their admissions so far. In the second special round for girls, 71,706 applicants participated, while 53,824 students were allotted seats.

Among those who confirmed admissions in the special round, 43,985 students secured seats through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), while 3,345 admissions were completed under in-house, management and minority quotas, taking the total confirmed admissions in the round to 47,330. Mumbai recorded the highest number of allotments at 18,209, followed by Pune with 8,888 and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with 5,447.

New Admission Round Details

With three regular rounds and two special rounds now completed, the Directorate has announced another admission round for students who have not yet secured admission. Fresh registration, correction of application forms and submission of college preferences will be open from 3 p.m. on July 16 to 6 p.m. on July 18. Students will be allowed to select between one and ten junior colleges while filling their preference forms.

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The allotment process will be conducted on July 19, while the seat allotment list and cut-off details will be published at 10 a.m. on July 20. Students allotted seats can complete document verification and confirm admissions between July 20 and July 22. Vacant seats after the round will be displayed on July 24.

Meanwhile, the Directorate has directed all higher secondary schools and junior colleges across Maharashtra to commence Class XI lectures from July 15, even as the admission process continues for the remaining students.

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