FYJC Admission 2026-27 Round 2 Begins: 12.51 Lakh Registered, Preference Editing Open Until June 9 | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Maharashtra, has announced the commencement of the second regular round of the Centralised Online Admission Process (CAP) for First-Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions for the academic year 2026-27. The process began on June 4, according to an official notification issued by the department.

12.51 Lakh Registered, 4.51 Lakh Confirmed in Round 1

Officials stated that admissions are currently underway across 9,514 junior colleges in the state. So far, 12.51 lakh students have registered for the online admission process, while 4.51 lakh students have confirmed their admissions through the first admission round, which concluded on June 3.

As per the schedule, students can edit their application forms, modify preferences, and submit Part-II forms between June 4 and June 9. During this period, candidates are also required to lock their preferences. Students may select a minimum of one and up to ten junior colleges in order of preference.

Round 2 Allotment List on June 13 at 10 AM

The allotment process for Round 2 will be conducted on June 10 and June 11, while the merit-based allotment list is scheduled to be published on June 13 at 10 am. Students who are allotted seats will have to complete the admission confirmation process between June 13 and June 16.

The Directorate has also permitted students to revise their preferences and apply under management, in-house and minority quotas before the application-locking deadline.

Vacant Seat Matrix on June 19

Following the completion of admissions under the second round, colleges will process the data on June 18, and the vacant seat matrix will be published on June 19. The schedule for the third admission round will subsequently be announced by the department.

Education Director Dr Mahesh Palkar appealed to students, parents and principals of junior colleges to carefully follow the admission schedule and complete the process within the stipulated timelines to avoid any inconvenience.

Students can access the admission portal and detailed schedule through the official FYJC admission website.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/