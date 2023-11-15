FTII-JET 2024: Registrations To Roll Out Soon 2024 Soon

FTII | FPJ

The Film and Television Institute of India Joint Entrance Test (FTII JET) 2023-24 application process is expected to start anytime soon. The notification is expected to be released in November 2023.

Registering for media programmes at FTII Pune and the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata (SRFTI), will soon be possible on the official FTII JET website. The application can be accessed at ftii.ac.in.

FTII, Pune, in collaboration with the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata (SRFTI), conducts the JET examination for students aspiring to pursue media programs.

Successful candidates in the FTII JET 2023 exam will have the opportunity to enroll in these esteemed institutes, offering courses in various fields such as direction and screenplay, writing, editing, acting, cinematography, sound designing, recording, art direction & production design, video editing, and more.

Exam Pattern

The FTII JET is an annual examination conducted in offline mode and is held in English. The duration of the test is three hours, divided into two sections.

The exam has 100 objective-type questions, with each correct answer carrying one mark. The questions have both multiple-choice and descriptive answer types.

The examination paper covers subjects like allied arts, literature, art & craft film & tv, environmental awareness, general awareness, and general knowledge related to art, culture, and media.

Go to the official website of FTII at ftii.ac.in

The homepage will now display a number of sections, including one reading application. Locate it and click on ‘Registration’

You will now need to enter crucial details like name, email ID, phone number and more on the registration form.

You will be given new login credentials that were generated during your registrations, which you must now enter

Provide the necessary information when filling out the application. Ensure that the information you submit is correct and updated

You will need to upload required documents as mentioned in application guidelines

Use the designated method to pay the application fees. Make sure the payment procedure is carried out properly.

