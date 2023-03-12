FTII JET 2023 admit card out; Click to download

FTII admit card out | FPJ

Pune: The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, have issued the Joint Entrance Test (JET) Admit Card 2023 in online mode on March 11, 2023.

Candidates who have applied for the JET 2023 can download the admit card by login through the official website at ftii.ac.in.

The FTII JET 2023 exam is scheduled to be on March 18 and 19.

The JET Result 2023 is tentatively scheduled to be declared in the first week of June.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit FTII's official website at ftii.ac.in

Go to the announcement section.

Click on Admission for 2022-23 is open now

click on the link https://applyadmission.net/jet2022_23/

click on Click here to download Admit Card for Written Test (JET 2022-23)(direct link)

Login using the required details including online application number, email ID and DOB.

The FTII JET 2023 Hall Ticket will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and print hardcopies for future reference.

Exam pattern:

The Joint Entrance Test (JET) written test will be of 3 hours for 100 marks comprising two papers.

Paper I will have MCQ-based questions with a duration of 60 minutes and Paper II will have descriptive answer questions with a duration of 120 minutes.