FTII and SRFTI Commence JET 2022-23 Application Process At ftii.ac.in

FTII and SRFTI Commence JET 2022-23 Application Process

The online registration for the JET 2022-23 has started at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune and the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata. Those interested can sign up for the Joint Entrance Test on the official website ftii.ac.in.

The registration for FTII, SRFTI JET 2022-23 is available from February 3 to March 4, 2023. The exam is set for March 18 and 19, 2023, and the JET Admit card is expected to be released on March 10, 2023. The JET Result 2022-23 is likely to be declared in the first week of June 2023.

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree or its equivalent in any field for all programs, except for the PG Diploma in Art Direction & Production Design, for which applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in applied arts, architecture, painting, sculpture, interior design, or a related field in fine arts or its equivalent.

Below are the key dates for the JET 2022-23: JET Registration commences on February 3, 2023, and concludes on March 4, 2023. Admit cards will be available from March 10, 2023. The JET 2022-23 Exam will take place on March 18/19, 2023, with the results expected in the first week of June 2023.

To register for FTII JET 2023, follow these steps:

Visit the admission website at applyadmission.net/jet2022_23

Click on the JET 2022-23 registration link on the homepage.

Register and complete the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.