From Violent Legacy To Civil Service Glory: Slain Ranbir Sena Chief's Granddaughter Aakanksha Singh Secures 301st Rank In UPSC CSE 2025 | X @VoiceOfBrahmins

Patna: Aakanksha Singh, granddaughter of slain Ranbir Sena chief Barmeshwar Mukhiya, has secured the 301st rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2025.

The Ranbir Sena, a disbanded private upper-caste militia, was once a terror, known for engaging in a series of caste wars in the 1990s, against the erstwhile ultra left insurgents, the Maoist Communist Centre (MCC). Barmeshwar, who was killed in 2012, was a native of Khopira village in Bhojpur district. He had even once called upon the upper-caste people to “sell gold to buy pistols (sona becho, loha kharido)” when the caste wars were at peak in the state.

Aakanksha, who has qualified for training in the Indian Police Service (IPS), studied at Catholic High School in Ara , and passed her Class 10 examination in 2017. She later completed her BA in English honours at Harprasad Das Jain College of Veer Kunwar Singh University in Ara, and later did her preparation in Patna, and finally cleared the UPSC in her second attempt. She also taught at a local school for a brief period.

While talking to newspersons, she said that her success should be attributed to hard labour, as family also played a small part in it. “I am greatly inspired by the grit and resilience of cricketer Virat Kohli,” she remarked.