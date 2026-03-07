Triumph Over Adversity: 38-Year-Old Man From Chhattisgarh Beats Cancer, Cracks UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025 In 3rd Attempt | File Pic

Mahasamund: Overcoming a six-year battle with cancer and resigning from three jobs, Sanjay Dahariya from Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district has secured the 946th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 in his third attempt.

The 38-year-old son of a farmer from Beltukri has brought immense pride and joy to his family and the people of his village.

Dahariya's academic journey began at a local government school, but it took a significant turn when he was selected for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mana (Raipur), in Class 5.

The path to the civil services was fraught with professional and personal hurdles for Dahariya.

After a stint with the State Bank of India in West Bengal from 2009 to 2011, he resigned to focus on higher goals. However, in 2012, he was diagnosed with cancer in the salivary glands, leading to a gruelling treatment that lasted six years.

Undeterred, Dahariya, who also suffers from a minor vision impairment, continued his pursuit of civil services and kept his career on track with another stint at a bank in Raipur and at the Mahasamund Post Office.

He began appearing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2022, dedicating himself entirely towards his goal, striking gold in the third attempt in 2025.

"I hope to serve the country through the civil services. Whether I secure an IAS cadre or another service, my commitment to public service remains firm," Dahariya said, crediting his success to the unwavering support of his family and mentors during his illness.

Mahasamund Collector Vinay Kumar Langeh and District Education Officer Vijay Kumar Lahare congratulated Dahariya, hailing his achievement, which serves as an example for courage and perseverance.

