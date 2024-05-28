From the FPJ family: Here Are Our SSC Class 10 Achievers!

The staff at The Free Press Journal is thrilled to celebrate the outstanding achievements of their relatives in the SSC class 10 board exams. Eager to showcase these remarkable accomplishments, students provide insights into their triumphs. Dive into the stories of our achievers as they recount their inspiring journeys!

Kaustubh Bhandare, a student at Dnyanpushpa Vidya Niketan School, scored 94.6% in his class 10 board exams. He said that his parents were delighted at learning about his result.

“I completed maths in my first two months of vacation,” Bhandare said, adding that he aspires to be an engineer. He read and meditated to unwind from his busy schedule.

Tanu Jha, a JB Khot High School student, scored 93% in her class 10 SSC board exams. “I am the happiest one because seeing my grades reflects the time and effort I invested in studying”, Jha said. She added that she found studying Marathi the most challenging, as she comes from Bihar. Yet, she managed to do well in the subjects, she beamed. When asked about her plans, Jha said she plans to prepare for the UPSC exams and become an IAS officer.

Prasham Bhatt, a student at Rustomjee International School, scored 88.6% in the class 10 SSC board exams. Bhatt is satisfied and happy with his result. “I studied long hours before the exam, and my parents were my biggest motivators,” he stated. He plans on pursuing science ahead.