From The Campus: Jai Hind College Celebrates Sporting Stars At Victoire Awards 2024

Participants at the event | File

Jai Hind College's Gymkhana celebrated the remarkable achievements of its sporting stars at the annual Victoire Awards ceremony. The event, held on Feb 3, from 12 pm to 4 pm, saw athletes, coaches, faculty and sports enthusiasts come together to recognise the prowess and dedication of its inter-college, state and national level athletes.

The ceremony commenced with an address by the chief guest, Prof Sushil Kulkarni, who emphasised the profound impact of sports on personal development and character building, stating, "Sports instil values of discipline, resilience, and teamwork, which are invaluable assets both on and off the field."

More than 50 athletes from various academic streams were felicitated during the event for their outstanding performances in a diverse array of sports. Notably, the commerce stream emerged as a powerhouse, with a significant number of athletes receiving accolades.

This achievement also led to the commerce faculty being awarded the prestigious title of the "Best Faculty in Sports." Reflecting on the college's recognition of their sporting endeavours, several athletes shared heartfelt sentiments on the importance of acknowledging sports alongside academics.

"So grateful to have a college that supports sports and co-curricular,” said Kavya Kirodian, a third-year student and MMA state winner. Sarthak Nagaonkar, a student selected for nationals, said, “As student-athletes, being acknowledged for our sports achievements makes us feel motivated.”

A wide range of sports were honoured, including carrom, water polo, MMA, taekwondo, handball, chess, judo, skating, cycling, athletics, swimming, cricket, basketball, football, and table tennis. The best male and female athletes were determined based on their performances in the Annual Athletic Meet on Jan 9, which featured field events, track events and relay races.

In addition to honouring athletes, the ceremony also recognised the contribution of coaches in nurturing and guiding aspiring sports stars. The Gymkhana organises a multitude of events year-round.

From the adrenaline-pumping Sportomania competition among different streams in college to the prestigious intercollegiate sports event, Karma, and the rigorous powerlifting competitions, the college provides ample opportunities for students to showcase their sporting talents.