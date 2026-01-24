 From Streets To Republic Day: 2 Students From Arunachal Pradesh To Attend R-Day Function In New Delhi As Special Guests
Two students from Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh, 10-year-old Nipul Modi and 13-year-old Samir Tati, formerly engaged in begging, have been selected as special guests for the 77th Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Selected under the SMILE rehabilitation project, their inclusion highlights the success of initiatives supporting education and rehabilitation of freed child beggars.

PTI
Saturday, January 24, 2026
article-image
Itanagar: Two students from Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh have been selected to attend the 77th Republic Day parade in New Delhi as special guests, an official report said.

The beneficiaries are 10-year-old Nipul Modi and 13-year-old Samir Tati, it said.

The two were formerly engaged in begging. Modi is currently studying in class II at government primary school, Nongtaw Shyam and Tati is studying in class VI at government upper primary school, Kaisu.

The duo has been selected under the SMILE project with the support of Namsai district administration, Social Welfare department and the Dhamma Aid Foundation.

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has selected 100 individuals from across the country who have been freed from begging and rehabilitated under the SMILE-Beggary scheme, to attend the Republic Day parade in New Delhi as special guests.

The selection of the beneficiaries from the Republic Day parade stands as a testament to the effectiveness of rehabilitation, education, and inclusive development initiatives undertaken under the SMILE project.

